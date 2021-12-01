NAIA volleyball glance: Opfer leads Concordia to upset of No. 2 Viterbo; Bulldogs advance to quarters

The Concordia volleyball team earned another win in the NAIA Tournament, and this one earned coach Ben Boldt a Gatorade bath afterward.
The No. 19 Bulldogs knocked off second-ranked Viterbo (Wisconsin) 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11 in pool play Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa, to clinch a spot in the national quarterfinals.
Seward graduate Camryn Opfer had 21 kills, 16 digs and four blocks, including the match-sealing kill to send Concordia to the final eight for the second straight season.
"That’s who Cam is," Boldt said. "It’s no surprise to us.”
Concordia (19-11) used a strong defensive effort to hold Viterbo (39-2), one of the NAIA's top hitting teams, to a .138 hitting percentage. The Bulldogs held North Star Athletic Association player of the year Miah Garant to 12 kills and six errors.
The defensive effort was led by Gabi Nordaker, who had 13 blocks.
Carly Rodaway added 17 kills and Tara Callahan had 37 set assists.
"We knew from the beginning we were going to come out strong," said Opfer, who hit .514 for the match. "I’m just so proud of every single one of us. We all did our part. Right before the first point of the game, we were like, ‘If we each do our part, we got this.’ I’m just so proud of everyone."
Concordia will play at 5 p.m. Thursday.
College of Saint Mary 3, Eastern Oregon 1: Rosa Reed-Bouley had 18 kills and Lexie Langley had 10 kills and 19 digs to lead the Flames to a 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 win.
The No. 5 Flames (27-6) wrapped up pool play at 1-1, but it wasn't enough to advance to the quarterfinals.
Check back later for updates to this story.