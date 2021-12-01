NAIA volleyball glance: Opfer leads Concordia to upset of No. 2 Viterbo; Bulldogs advance to quarters

The Concordia volleyball team earned another win in the NAIA Tournament, and this one earned coach Ben Boldt a Gatorade bath afterward.

The No. 19 Bulldogs knocked off second-ranked Viterbo (Wisconsin) 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11 in pool play Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa, to clinch a spot in the national quarterfinals.

Seward graduate Camryn Opfer had 21 kills, 16 digs and four blocks, including the match-sealing kill to send Concordia to the final eight for the second straight season.

"That’s who Cam is," Boldt said. "It’s no surprise to us.”

Concordia (19-11) used a strong defensive effort to hold Viterbo (39-2), one of the NAIA's top hitting teams, to a .138 hitting percentage. The Bulldogs held North Star Athletic Association player of the year Miah Garant to 12 kills and six errors.

The defensive effort was led by Gabi Nordaker, who had 13 blocks.

Carly Rodaway added 17 kills and Tara Callahan had 37 set assists.