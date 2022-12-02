NAIA volleyball glance: How Concordia, Midland and Bellevue fared

Multiple volleyball teams from the state played in NAIA volleyball tournament pool play matches Friday, which determined qualifiers for the quarterfinals.

All matches were played in Sioux City, Iowa. Below is a roundup of the action.

Park (Mo.) 3, Concordia 1: The Bulldogs came alive late but couldn't overcome a 2-0 set deficit in a 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 loss to Park (Missouri).

Concordia struggled with errors (30) and hit just .070 in the match. Even so, Camryn Opfer (14 kills) and Ashley Keck (eight) helped will the Bulldogs to a third-set win. Concordia was also a few points short of forcing a tiebreaking fifth set.

Thaynara Jesus had 16 kills for Park.

Concordia ends the season 25-6 and falls short of the NAIA quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

Midland 3, Bellevue 0: Addisyn Mosier had 16 kills to lead the Warriors to a 25-19, 27-25, 25-16 win.

Midland generated scoring from its serving, posting seven aces and keeping the Bruins, who hit just .039, off rhythm.

Bellevue fell against Westmont (Calif.) in the first tiebreaker match. Midland played Westmont in a tiebreaker to determine Pool C's winner on Friday night, but the result was not available by press time.

Jamestown 3, College of Saint Mary 0: The No. 2 Jimmies eked out narrow set wins to start — and end — the match in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-22 win.

Kalli Hegerle had 14 kills and Anna Holen added 13 to pace Jamestown, which hit .368. Saint Mary was limited to a .183 percentage but got a boost from Rachel Rosenquist's efficient game (seven kills, .333 hitting).

Jamestown advances to Saturday's quarterfinals while Saint Mary ends its season with a 21-9 record.