NAIA volleyball glance: Concordia uses balanced attack to put away Oregon Tech

Finding itself in quite a battle, the Concordia volleyball team turned to its veteran players to notch another postseason victory.

Five Bulldogs recorded at least 10 kills as No. 19 Concordia outlasted No. 25 Oregon Tech 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23 during the first day of pool play at the NAIA Tournament on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Gabi Nordaker had a team-high 15 kills and seven blocks, Camryn Opfer had 14 kills and 18 digs, and Erica Heinzerling added 13 kills for Concordia. Senior setter Tara Callahan had 35 assists.

If it beats Viterbo on Wednesday morning, Concordia (18-11) will advance to the national quarterfinals for a second straight season.

"Any time you get to this point you’ve got to earn it,” Concordia coach Ben Boldt said. "It’s going to be tight matches against good teams."

Concordia trailed Oregon Tech (24-7) 21-15 in the first set before winning the next six rallies to forge a tie. The Owls stayed within striking distance throughout the match despite Concordia having the advantage in hitting (.281 to .194), kills (71-54), digs (86-65) and blocks (13-10).