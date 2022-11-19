NAIA volleyball glance: Concordia, Midland roll to opening-round wins

Camryn Opfer's game-high 14 kills and 16 blocks aided Concordia to a sweep (25-9, 25-10, 25-21) against Florida College in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Saturday in Seward.

Concordia had a combined hitting percentage of .294 and had 65 digs and six blocks on defense. The Bulldogs also recorded 44 set assists, 36 of which came from Bree Burtwistle.

Other notable Concordia performances include Gabi Nordaker, who finished with eight kills and a .778 kill percentage, and Rebecca Gebhardt, who had 14 total digs.

Midland also win its first-round matchup, a sweep (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) over Indiana Tech on Saturday in Fremont.

Taliyah Flores, Addisyn Mosier and Abbey Ringler each finished with double-digit kill totals for the Warriors. Flores racked up 12 kills and eight digs, Mosier had 11 kills and Ringler had 10 kills.