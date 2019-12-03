NAIA Tournament off to slow start, Concordia match starts late

Central Methodist (Mo.) 3, Bellevue 2: The No. 23 Bruins blew a 2-0 lead in sets against the 12th-ranked Eagles to open pool play. After Bellevue won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-15, the Eagles used an 8-0 run to take control in the third, winning it 25-17. The Bruins had a 20-15 lead in the fourth set, but an 8-1 run by Central Methodist helped the Eagles take a 23-21 lead before winning it 25-23. Central Methodist never trailed in the fifth set, quickly taking a 4-1 lead. Bellevue could never draw closer than two and lost 15-11. Central Methodist outhit the Bruins .158-.098 over the last three sets. Sierra Athen led the Bruins with 19 kills. Olivia Galas added 59 assists. Up next for Bellevue is a match Wednesday against fifth-ranked Southern Oregon.