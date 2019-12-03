NAIA Tournament off to slow start, Concordia match starts late

Delays Tuesday at the NAIA volleyball tournament, including some long matches earlier, held up the start of Concordia's pool-play match against Montana Tech by nearly an hour in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Bulldogs, ranked 15th in NAIA, were supposed to start play against the No. 19 Orediggers at 8:30 p.m. but didn't begin until after 9:30.
College of Saint Mary, which was scheduled to play Grand View (Iowa) at the same time as Concordia's match, was also delayed.
Up next for the Bulldogs will be Saint Mary (Kansas), which lost to No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 earlier Tuesday.
Central Methodist (Mo.) 3, Bellevue 2: The No. 23 Bruins blew a 2-0 lead in sets against the 12th-ranked Eagles to open pool play. After Bellevue won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-15, the Eagles used an 8-0 run to take control in the third, winning it 25-17. The Bruins had a 20-15 lead in the fourth set, but an 8-1 run by Central Methodist helped the Eagles take a 23-21 lead before winning it 25-23. Central Methodist never trailed in the fifth set, quickly taking a 4-1 lead. Bellevue could never draw closer than two and lost 15-11. Central Methodist outhit the Bruins .158-.098 over the last three sets. Sierra Athen led the Bruins with 19 kills. Olivia Galas added 59 assists. Up next for Bellevue is a match Wednesday against fifth-ranked Southern Oregon.