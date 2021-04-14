Morehead State upends Creighton in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Creighton's volleyball season came to a close during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Olivia Lohmeier and Abby Hulsman each had 17 kills in leading Morehead State to a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13 upset of the Bluejays on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Morehead State (17-1) will play sixth-ranked and eighth-seeded Florida (19-3) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Creighton's season ends at 12-4.

Malcolm graduate Jaela Zimmerman had 18 kills and 10 digs and Keeley Davis had 15 kills and 17 digs to lead the Bluejays, who were making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 seasons.

Creighton took a commanding lead in the fourth set to knot the match at 2-2, and the Bluejays jumped to a 4-2 advantage in the deciding set.

Morehead State answered with a 5-1 run and another 3-0 spurt gave the Eagles a 12-9 lead. Creighton got to within 13-12 and 14-13 before Lohmeier, the Ohio Valley Conference co-player of the year, delivered a cross-court kill on match point.

