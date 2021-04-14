 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morehead State upends Creighton in opening round of NCAA Tournament
0 comments
topical
NCAA VOLLEYBALL

Morehead State upends Creighton in opening round of NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Creighton

Creighton's Naomi Hickman goes up for a block against Morehead State during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 Creighton Athletics

Creighton's volleyball season came to a close during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Olivia Lohmeier and Abby Hulsman each had 17 kills in leading Morehead State to a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13 upset of the Bluejays on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Morehead State (17-1) will play sixth-ranked and eighth-seeded Florida (19-3) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Creighton's season ends at 12-4.

Malcolm graduate Jaela Zimmerman had 18 kills and 10 digs and Keeley Davis had 15 kills and 17 digs to lead the Bluejays, who were making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 seasons.

Creighton took a commanding lead in the fourth set to knot the match at 2-2, and the Bluejays jumped to a 4-2 advantage in the deciding set.

Morehead State answered with a 5-1 run and another 3-0 spurt gave the Eagles a 12-9 lead. Creighton got to within 13-12 and 14-13 before Lohmeier, the Ohio Valley Conference co-player of the year, delivered a cross-court kill on match point.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News