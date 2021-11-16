Midland's Leimbach named GPAC volleyball player of the year

Midland standout setter Hope Leimbach was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball player of the year Tuesday.

She is the first player in program history to achieve the honor.

The Lincoln Lutheran graduate has racked up 1,207 assists this season as the Warriors prepare for the NAIA Tournament. Leimbach's 11.95 assists per set ranks third in the NAIA.

"I’m really happy for Hope," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "Being selected as the GPAC player of the year shows the respect that she’s earned within the conference, going back to last year in leading our team to the national championship match. Other coaches see her leadership on the court and the way our offense runs when she’s on top of her game.”

Leimbach was one of two Midland players named to the all-GPAC first team. Papillion-La Vista South graduate Taliyah Flores also was named a first-teamer after hitting a team-best 393 kills.

Concordia middle blocker Gabi Nordaker and outside hitter Camryn Opfer also were named to the all-GPAC first team.

