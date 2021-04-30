Midland upsets top-ranked Jamestown to advance to NAIA volleyball championship match

The Midland volleyball team's impeccable run at the NAIA Tournament continued Friday as the Warriors stunned top-ranked Jamestown 21-25, 26-24, 30-28, 25-12 in the national semifinals at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The 12th-ranked Warriors (16-9) will play for the national title at 7 p.m. Saturday. It's Midland's first appearance in the final.

"The big thing about this team is, it's got that 'it' factor," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "You can't explain it sometimes. They love playing for each other. Not for themselves. They are willing to sacrifice rolls, whatever it is to get the job done."

Midland had 11 service aces in Friday's win against the Great Plains Athletic Conference champions. Taliyah Flores had 14 kills and 16 digs, and Brooke Fredrickson and Sydney Morehouse added 11 kills apiece.

Lincoln Lutheran gradate Hope Leimbach added 46 assists and 13 digs.

Midland battled back from a 7-2 deficit in the third set, then jumped to leads of 10-4 and 15-5 in the fourth.