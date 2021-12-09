Midland setter Leimbach named a first-team NAIA All-American

The honors continue for Hope Leimbach.

The Midland junior setter was named a first-team NAIA All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Thursday.

Leimbach ranked second in the NAIA in assists per set (12.0) and was fifth in total assists (1,344). The Lincoln Lutheran graduate helped lead the Warriors to a 25-6 season and a spot at the NAIA Tournament's final site.

Leimbach was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year earlier this year.

Bellevue landed two players on the 14-player first team. Junior setter Olivia Galas became the program's first three-time first-team All-American. She was joined by teammate Eve Fountain. The freshman outside hitter averaged 3.55 kills per set and racked up 439 digs.

College of Saint Mary's Dani Prusha was named a second-team All-American. Midland junior Taliyah Flores and Bellevue junior Sierra Athen were named third-team All-Americans.

Concordia's Camryn Opfer, a Seward grad, earned honorable-mention honors.

