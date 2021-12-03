 Skip to main content
Lopers on wrong side of another five-set thriller in DII volleyball tournament
For the second straight day, Nebraska-Kearney found itself down two sets. The Lopers forced another fifth set, but this time fell short.

No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul regrouped to defeat No. 12 UNK 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12 in the second round of the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament Friday in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The Lopers' season ends at 26-7.

Emersen Cyza, an Alliance graduate, had another big match, finishing with 21 kills for the Lopers. Bailee Sterling and CeCe Beahm each had 11 kills, and Maddie Squiers had 48 assists.

Nebraska-Kearney trailed 10-4 in the fifth set before closing to within 13-10 and 14-12. But Concordia-St. Paul (24-8) sealed the win on Emma Schmidt's 15th kill of the match.

UNK hit .154 for the match.

The Lopers on Thursday trailed No. 4 Northwest Missouri State 2-0 before winning the last three sets.

Leimbach named NAIA regional player of the year: Midland setter Hope Leimbach was named the NAIA West Central Region player of the year by AVCA on Friday.

The Lincoln Lutheran graduate, who also was named the region's setter of the year, was joined on the All-West Central Region team by teammate Taliyah Flores, Concordia's Camryn Opfer and College of Saint Mary's Rachel Cushing and Dani Prusha.

Concordia sophomore Gabi Nordaker earned honorable-mention honors.

Bellevue, which is in the North Central Region, had four players on the all-region team — juniors Sierra Athen and Olivia Galas, and freshmen Eve Fountain and Haley Fleischman.

 

