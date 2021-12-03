Lopers on wrong side of another five-set thriller in DII volleyball tournament

For the second straight day, Nebraska-Kearney found itself down two sets. The Lopers forced another fifth set, but this time fell short.

No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul regrouped to defeat No. 12 UNK 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12 in the second round of the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament Friday in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The Lopers' season ends at 26-7.

Emersen Cyza, an Alliance graduate, had another big match, finishing with 21 kills for the Lopers. Bailee Sterling and CeCe Beahm each had 11 kills, and Maddie Squiers had 48 assists.

Nebraska-Kearney trailed 10-4 in the fifth set before closing to within 13-10 and 14-12. But Concordia-St. Paul (24-8) sealed the win on Emma Schmidt's 15th kill of the match.

UNK hit .154 for the match.

The Lopers on Thursday trailed No. 4 Northwest Missouri State 2-0 before winning the last three sets.

Leimbach named NAIA regional player of the year: Midland setter Hope Leimbach was named the NAIA West Central Region player of the year by AVCA on Friday.