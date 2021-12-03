Kansas uses fourth-set surge to knock out No. 20 Creighton in NCAA Tournament

Playing in front a packed house at Sokol Arena, the Kansas volleyball team knocked off No. 20 Creighton 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
A sellout crowd of 2,389 watched the Jayhawks snap Creighton's streak of 22 straight set victories dating to Nov. 7. The Jayhawks proceeded to hit .440 while holding the Jays to a .100 hitting clip.
Creighton stayed alive by winning the third set and had a 15-11 lead in the fourth before Kansas used a 6-0 run to take a 17-15 lead. The KU lead grew to 19-16 and later 24-20.
Papillion-La Vista graduate Norah Sis recorded her 15th double-double of the season for Creighton, which was without Jaela Zimmerman. The Malcolm graduate tore her ACL in the Bluejays' first-round win against Mississippi on Thursday.
Anezka Szabo, who was on Nebraska’s team from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to Kansas, had four kills and two blocks for the Jayhawks.