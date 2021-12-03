 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas uses fourth-set surge to knock out No. 20 Creighton in NCAA Tournament
0 Comments
NCAA TOURNAMENT

Kansas uses fourth-set surge to knock out No. 20 Creighton in NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Playing in front a packed house at Sokol Arena, the Kansas volleyball team knocked off No. 20 Creighton 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

A sellout crowd of 2,389 watched the Jayhawks snap Creighton's streak of 22 straight set victories dating to Nov. 7. The Jayhawks proceeded to hit .440 while holding the Jays to a .100 hitting clip.

Creighton stayed alive by winning the third set and had a 15-11 lead in the fourth before Kansas used a 6-0 run to take a 17-15 lead. The KU lead grew to 19-16 and later 24-20.

Papillion-La Vista graduate Norah Sis recorded her 15th double-double of the season for Creighton, which was without Jaela Zimmerman. The Malcolm graduate tore her ACL in the Bluejays' first-round win against Mississippi on Thursday.

Anezka Szabo, who was on Nebraska’s team from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to Kansas, had four kills and two blocks for the Jayhawks.

Lauren Stivrins’ grandma was a season ticket holder. Then her granddaughter became one of the stars of the Nebraska volleyball team
Sis leads Creighton past Banwarth's Rebels in NCAA tourney
Creighton logo

Creighton Bluejays
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News