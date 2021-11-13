 Skip to main content
Jamestown sweeps past Concordia in GPAC volleyball final
Jamestown swept Concordia in the finals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Jamestown won 25-21, 25-18, 25-17.

Despite the loss, Concordia, like Jamestown, earned a berth in the NAIA national championships. The Bulldogs will await their opening round national tournament draw, which will be announced Monday. Jamestown qualified as the regular-season champion; because the Jimmies were also tournament champs, Concordia got the conference's second berth.

Erica Heinzerling recorded a team-high 11 kills for Concordia. Tara Callahan, Bree Burtwistle and Camryn Opfer combined for 31 digs. Callahan led the Bulldogs in digs with 11 and led in set assists with 22.

