Hope Leimbach continues Midland's great run of setters who can pile up assists and hate to lose

"It was a big adjustment," she said. "Everything is a lot quicker, the girls are bigger. It was a really good learning experience and I have grown a lot since playing my freshman year."

Leimbach's mental game expanded. She began focusing more on what the other teams were doing, how to attack the block while making smarter decisions and improving her defense. Her biggest growth came as a sophomore. Midland played last fall, but the NAIA Tournament was pushed to last spring because of COVID-19. That's where Leimbach blossomed, her coach says.

Leimbach set an NAIA-best 12.1 assists per set last year, and that number jumped to 12.7 during the NAIA Tournament.

"You could see her leadership just went to another level," Giesselmann said. "That was a big reason why we were in the national finals."

The Warriors, who were ranked No. 1 in September, are ready to make another run. The battle-tested team plays one of the toughest schedules in the nation, which is by design. Of the teams remaining in the NAIA Tournament, Midland had played 13 of them, going 13-3.

Does Midland have another deep run in it? Leimbach and the Warriors are hoping so.