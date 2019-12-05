Doane volleyball coach Egbert retires after leading Tigers for seven seasons

Gwen Egbert is retiring after seven seasons coaching Doane volleyball, the college announced.

Egbert compiled a 122-102 record with the Tigers, the win total the second-most in program history.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to have coached at Doane University,” Egbert said in a news release. “I have enjoyed the relationships that I have made with the players, coaches, and those in the athletic department. I’ve been truly blessed to be able to coach amazing athletes and work with people who share the same passion for volleyball that I do.”

Egbert counted as highlights the Tigers' playing in the NAIA national tournament in 2016, beating returning national champ Hastings in 2017 and a trip to Puerto Rico in 2018.

Doane finished the 2016 season ranked No. 12 in the NAIA final poll after going 25-10 and advancing to the national tournament.

Egbert came to Doane after a posting 700 victories and six state titles while coaching at Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South high schools. Earlier this fall she was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Assistant coach Jill Dawson will serve as Doane's director of volleyball operations until a replacement is hired.

