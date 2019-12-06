Creighton sweeps Iowa State in NCAA volleyball opener

Creighton won its opening match at the NCAA volleyball tournament in swift fashion, sweeping Iowa State on Friday in Minneapolis.

Big runs highlighted the No. 15 Bluejays' 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 victory.

Creighton scored the last three points to end the match, closing it out on a kill by Jaela Zimmerman.

Creighton will play the winner of Minnesota-Fairfield at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Creighton had two runs of five points in the opening set and won it on Annika Welty's kill. Josie Herbst and Keeley Davis both capped five-point runs with kills.

Iowa State led the second set 3-0 before the Bluejays took over. After pulling within 6-5, Creighton rolled up nine consecutive points following its service error, including three kills by Megan Ballenger and two ace serves from Jaiden Centeno. Iowa State's Piper Mauch had a kill to break the run, but Davis had consecutive kills to put Creighton up 16-8.

Kills by Davis and Naomi Hickman closed out the set.

Creighton had a six-point run in the third set to go up 7-2, the final point of the spree an Eleanor Holthaus ace serve. Davis had six kills in the set and Welty five.