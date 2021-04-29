Concordia's volleyball season comes to a close in NAIA quarterfinals; Midland advances

Behind a lengthy front court, No. 16 Dordt ended No. 10 Concordia's season with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 sweep in the NAIA volleyball tournament quarterfinals Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Concordia's season ends at 18-5.

The Bulldogs jumped to a 23-18 lead in the first set before Dordt regrouped and won the next seven rallies to take the first set.

Concordia, which had 23 attack errors and eight service errors, was not able to recover.

"The served and passed really well," Concordia coach Ben Boldt said. "They were able to take advantage of their middle attack pretty often. For us, that was kind of the tough spot."

Kara Stark led Concordia with 11 kills and sophomore Camryn Opfer added eight.

Concordia was playing in the NAIA quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

"Each journey is different," Boldt said. "I told them that the journey we went on all season is what we get to take with us moving forward."

No. 12 Midland (15-9) defeated fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference member Northwestern (22-5) 25-18, 15-25, 25-20, 25-17 to reach Friday's national semifinals.

Taliyah Flores had 15 kills and 19 digs to lead the Warriors, who hit .250 for the match.

