Concordia swept in NAIA volleyball tournament Round of 16

Concordia was in each set to the end but couldn't get the key point against Missouri Baptist, falling 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 on Friday in the Round of 16 at the NAIA volleyball tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

Trailing 22-18 in the first set, the 15th-ranked Bulldogs scored the next four points to tie it at 22 on kills from Tara Callahan and Emmie Noyd, an error by the No. 4 Spartans and an ace from Tristin Mason. But a service error stopped the run, and Missouri Baptist closed out the set from there.

In the second set, the match was tied 20-20, but two kills apiece from Marina Sanches and Isidora Stojovic down the stretch gave the set to the Spartans. In the third, the score was tied at 22, and Missouri Baptist finished the match with three kills over the next four points from Giovanna Tapigliani.

Camryn Opfer had nine kills to lead the Bulldogs, who finish the season 25-8 after just their second national tournament appearance. Noyd, who came into the match with 52 kills in the first three days at the tournament, only had five on Friday.

The Spartans got 13 kills from Stojovic and 12 more from Caterina Cigarini to improve to 34-6, and will face Marian (Indiana) later Friday in the quarterfinals.

