Concordia sweeps Ave Maria to advance at NAIA volleyball tournament

Make that three straight postseason trips to Sioux City, Iowa, for the Concordia volleyball team.

The No. 19 Bulldogs got 11 kills from Arleigh Costello and 11 more from Carly Rodaway in a 25-12, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Ave Maria (Florida) in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Saturday in Seward.

With the win, Concordia will head to Sioux City for pool play.

The Bulldogs (17-11) hit .308 while holding Ave Maria (22-8) to .111.

Seward graduate Camryn Opfer added nine kills and 12 digs, and Gabi Nordaker had eight kills on 13 swings.

Concordia reached the national quarterfinals last season and the Round of 16 two years ago.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0