 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concordia sweeps Ave Maria to advance at NAIA volleyball tournament
0 Comments
STATE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Concordia sweeps Ave Maria to advance at NAIA volleyball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Make that three straight postseason trips to Sioux City, Iowa, for the Concordia volleyball team.

The No. 19 Bulldogs got 11 kills from Arleigh Costello and 11 more from Carly Rodaway in a 25-12, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Ave Maria (Florida) in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Saturday in Seward.

With the win, Concordia will head to Sioux City for pool play.

The Bulldogs (17-11) hit .308 while holding Ave Maria (22-8) to .111.

Seward graduate Camryn Opfer added nine kills and 12 digs, and Gabi Nordaker had eight kills on 13 swings.

Concordia reached the national quarterfinals last season and the Round of 16 two years ago.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Concordia logo

Concordia University
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News