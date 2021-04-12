Concordia secures second straight trip to NAIA Tournament

Its season started in the fall. On Monday, several months later, cheers rang from the Walz Arena conference room after the Concordia volleyball learned of its NAIA Tournament postseason destination.

The Bulldogs are headed to New Orleans. They'll play at Xavier University in the opening round Saturday.

Following the opening round, the tournament will then move to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, from April 27 to May 1.

Concordia (15-4), ranked No. 10 in the NAIA poll, will be makings its second straight appearance in the NAIA Tournament, and third overall. The 2019 team reached the Round of 16.

This year's Bulldog squad features nine players that were part of the 2019 run.

Concordia and Midland are part of a tournament-high five qualifying schools from the Great Plains Athletic Conference; the others are Dordt, Jamestown and Northwestern.

Bellevue will host Texas Wesleyan and Midland will host Mayville State (North Dakota).

