Concordia's defense shuts down Montana Tech in NAIA volleyball pool play

Concordia got off to a late start at the NAIA volleyball tournament on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa. But once the match against Montana Tech was underway, the Bulldogs' defense was right on time.

After splitting the first two sets, Concordia held the Orediggers to a minus-.033 hitting percentage in the third set on its way to a 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18 pool-play victory. The match was supposed to start at 8:30 p.m., but earlier contests ran long and delayed the match until after 9:30.

Leading 19-18 in the fourth set, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to close out the match.

For the match, Montana Tech (25-8) hit .159, a figure bolstered by its .444 in the Orediggers' victorious second set. In the other three sets, the Bulldogs held them to .125 or below.

Emmie Noyd, a first-team All-GPAC selection, powered the Concordia attack with 16 kills on 28 swings and just three errors, a .464 percentage. Kalee Wiltfong and Camryn Opfer, the GPAC freshman of the year, added nine kills apiece. Concordia (24-6) hit .322 as a team.

Up next for the Bulldogs will be a Wednesday match against Saint Mary (Kansas), which lost to Indiana Wesleyan 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 earlier Tuesday.