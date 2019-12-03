Concordia's defense shuts down Montana Tech in NAIA volleyball pool play

Concordia got off to a late start at the NAIA volleyball tournament on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa. But once the match against Montana Tech was underway, the Bulldogs' defense was right on time.
After splitting the first two sets, Concordia held the Orediggers to a minus-.033 hitting percentage in the third set on its way to a 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18 pool-play victory. The match was supposed to start at 8:30 p.m., but earlier contests ran long and delayed the match until after 9:30.
Leading 19-18 in the fourth set, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to close out the match.
For the match, Montana Tech (25-8) hit .159, a figure bolstered by its .444 in the Orediggers' victorious second set. In the other three sets, the Bulldogs held them to .125 or below.
Emmie Noyd, a first-team All-GPAC selection, powered the Concordia attack with 16 kills on 28 swings and just three errors, a .464 percentage. Kalee Wiltfong and Camryn Opfer, the GPAC freshman of the year, added nine kills apiece. Concordia (24-6) hit .322 as a team.
Up next for the Bulldogs will be a Wednesday match against Saint Mary (Kansas), which lost to Indiana Wesleyan 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 earlier Tuesday.
Grand View (Iowa) 3, College of Saint Mary 0: The Flames had trouble getting their attack going, falling to the Vikings 25-19, 25-17, 25-18. After never leading in the first two sets, Saint Mary led 2-0 in the third when Grand View went on a 7-0 run. The Flames rallied one more time to take a 15-14 lead, but the Vikings (27-10) went on an 11-3 run to clinch the match. Makenna Freeman led the way with 10 kills for Saint Mary, which .153 with 37 kills to .364 and 49 for Grand View. Up next for Saint Mary (25-15) is a Wednesday match against Missouri Baptist.
Central Methodist (Mo.) 3, Bellevue 2: The Bruins blew a 2-0 lead in sets against the Eagles to open pool play. After Bellevue won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-15, the Eagles used an 8-0 run to take control in the third, winning it 25-17. The Bruins had a 20-15 lead in the fourth set, but an 8-1 run by Central Methodist (31-3) helped the Eagles take a 23-21 lead before winning it 25-23. Central Methodist never trailed in the fifth set, quickly taking a 4-1 lead. Bellevue could never draw closer than two and lost 15-11. Central Methodist outhit the Bruins .158-.098 over the last three sets. Sierra Athen led the Bruins with 19 kills. Olivia Galas added 59 assists. Up next for Bellevue (27-9) is a match Wednesday against fifth-ranked Southern Oregon.