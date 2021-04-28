Concordia reaches NAIA volleyball quarterfinals for first time in program history

The Concordia volleyball program continues to set a new bar.

The No. 10 Bulldogs defeated No. 7 Marian (Indiana) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 to close out pool play in the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City Iowa.

Concordia is headed to the national quarterfinals for the first time in program history. It will play fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference member Dordt at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Bulldogs, who finished 2-0 in Pool G, reached the Round of 16 a season ago, then a program first.

Concordia (18-4) was coming off a five-set thriller against Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) less than 24 hours earlier.

"We played better than we did (Tuesday)," Concordia coach Ben Boldt said. "I really liked our focus in warmups. We missed our first two serves — which is a sign that you're not very focused — but I don't think that fazed us at all."

Seward graduate Camryn Opfer had 19 kills and 10 digs and senior Kara Stark added 14 kills on .314 hitting against Marian. Senior Tara Callahan continued her strong tournament play with 49 set assists.