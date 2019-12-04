Concordia improves to 2-0 in pool play at NAIA Tournament

Behind another big night from Emmie Noyd, No. 15 Concordia improved to 2-0 with a 25-25, 25-18, 25-18 win against Saint Mary (Kansas) during the second day of pool play at the NAIA volleyball tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
Concordia will conclude pool play against No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Noyd had 21 kills on 31 swings (.613 hitting clip), and Kalee Wiltfong added 13 kills for the Bulldogs (25-6).
Concordia hit .381 while holding Saint Mary to .152.
After splitting the first two sets Tuesday, Concordia held the Montana Tecch to a minus-.033 hitting percentage in the third set on its way to a 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18 pool-play victory. The match was supposed to start at 8:30 p.m., but earlier contests ran long and delayed the match until after 9:30.
Leading 19-18 in the fourth set, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to close out the match.
You have free articles remaining.
For the match, Montana Tech (25-8) hit .159, a figure bolstered by its .444 in the Orediggers' victorious second set. In the other three sets, the Bulldogs held them to .125 or below.
Noyd, a first-team All-GPAC selection, powered the Concordia attack with 16 kills on 28 swings and just three errors, a .464 percentage. Kalee Wiltfong and Camryn Opfer, the GPAC freshman of the year, added nine kills apiece. Concordia (24-6) hit .322 as a team.
Bellevue falls in five again: The Bruins lost a five-set match for the second straight day, falling to Southern Oregon 26-28, 25-10, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11. Sierra Athen and Paige Holdsworth each had 13 kills to pace Bellevue. The Bruins lost to Central Methodist (Missouri) in five sets on Tuesday.
Saint Mary offense struggles in sweep: The Flames managed just 20 kills in the final two sets of a 32-30, 25-18, 25-17 loss to Missouri Baptist. After hitting .189 in the tight first set, Saint Mary could only manage .081 in the second and .077 in the third. Amber Anderson had 13 kills to lead the Flames.
Lopers set to host Central Regional: Nebraska-Kearney will face Oklahoma Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament's Central Regional at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kearney.
It's the second straight year Nebraska-Kearney has hosted a regional, and seventh time overall. The regional is the toughest in the nation, with seven of the eight teams ranked in the top 10, starting with the 33-0 and second-ranked Lopers.
Nebraska-Kearney defeated Oklahoma Baptist in a five-set match in the Loper Preseason Invite, dropping the first two sets before rallying for a 19-25, 17-25, 25-7, 25-14, 15-13 win.
Other matchups on Thursday in Kearney are third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul vs. No. 5 Washburn at noon, No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth vs. No. 9 Central Missouri at 2:30 and No. 8 Northern State vs. No. 7 St. Cloud State at 5.