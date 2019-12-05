Concordia drops five-setter to Indiana Wesleyan at NAIA tourney

No. 15 Concordia finished 2-1 in pool play at the NAIA volleyball tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, after dropping a five-setter against No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 12-15 on Thursday.

After the Wildcats won the first two sets and held Concordia to .000 hitting in the second, the Bulldogs rallied with 27 kills over the next two sets, hitting .171 in the third and .326 in the fourth. But the offense dried up again in the fifth set with another .000 hitting percentage.

Emmie Noyd had another big performance, leading the Bulldogs with 15 kills after collecting 21 in Wednesday's sweep of Saint Mary (Kansas).

Bellevue 3, IU Kokomo 0: The Bruins picked up their first pool-play victory with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 win. Sierra Athen had 11 kills for the Bruins, who hit .267 while holding Kokomo to .024. Athen also had 19 of Bellevue's 77 digs, and Olivia Galas had 28 assists.

Nebraska-Kearney 3, Oklahoma Baptist 0: The second-ranked Lopers swept Oklahoma Baptist 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II tournament Thursday in Kearney. Kamryn Schuler had 11 kills for the Lopers, and Julianne Jackson added 10. Maddie Squiers had 33 sets. Up next for Nebraska-Kearney on Friday is No. 8 Northern Sun, which swept No. 7 St. Cloud State 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.

