Concordia improves to 2-0 in pool play at NAIA Tournament

Bellevue falls in five again: The Bruins lost a five-set match for the second straight day, falling to Southern Oregon 26-28, 25-10, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11. Sierra Athen and Paige Holdsworth each had 13 kills to pace Bellevue. The Bruins lost to Central Methodist (Missouri) in five sets on Tuesday.

Saint Mary offense struggles in sweep: The Flames managed just 20 kills in the final two sets of a 32-30, 25-18, 25-17 loss to Missouri Baptist. After hitting .189 in the tight first set, Saint Mary could only manage .081 in the second and .077 in the third. Amber Anderson had 13 kills to lead the Flames.

Lopers set to host Central Regional: Nebraska-Kearney will face Oklahoma Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament's Central Regional at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kearney.

It's the second straight year Nebraska-Kearney has hosted a regional, and seventh time overall. The regional is the toughest in the nation, with seven of the eight teams ranked in the top 10, starting with the 33-0 and second-ranked Lopers.

Nebraska-Kearney defeated Oklahoma Baptist in a five-set match in the Loper Preseason Invite, dropping the first two sets before rallying for a 19-25, 17-25, 25-7, 25-14, 15-13 win.

Other matchups on Thursday in Kearney are third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul vs. No. 5 Washburn at noon, No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth vs. No. 9 Central Missouri at 2:30 and No. 8 Northern State vs. No. 7 St. Cloud State at 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0