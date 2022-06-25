After waiting her time, former Wahoo volleyball star Swanson emerges as key starter for Illinois

The last few years have been a lesson in patience for Kyla Swanson.
After a state championship and second-team Super-State selection as a senior at Wahoo, Swanson was off to the world of big-time college volleyball at Illinois. And for two years, Swanson had to wait her time.
She appeared in just five matches as a freshman and seven as a sophomore, but Swanson’s junior year was what she’d been waiting for. Swanson finally jumped into a starting role, playing in 27 of Illinois’ 34 matches and totaled the second-most blocks on the team.
“I was finally able to start contributing a lot last year, and it’s been an awesome journey,” Swanson said. “(I learned) that my role is just as important off the court as it on the court, so you can’t get discouraged, because your time will come.”
It might not be a coincidence that Swanson’s rise to a starting role coincided with a stellar year on the court for Illinois. The Illini made a surprise run to the Sweet 16, beating defending national champion Kentucky before falling 3-0 to Nebraska.
For Swanson, that win over Kentucky is something she’ll remember for a long time.
“Last season was such a high note for me and it was a lot of fun to finally be able to play in front of fans again,” Swanson said. “It was a great season; I was really happy about the improvements I’d made, and to see that reflected in our season was really cool.”
Swanson closed her high school career at Wahoo with back-to-back state titles, and she has remained invested in the community. While her family moved to Basehor, Kansas, last summer, Swanson made it back to Wahoo over Memorial Day weekend.
Seeing old friends and reconnecting with her former head coach, Trish Larson, and teammates Elly and Mya Larson made it a worthwhile trip.
“We made a three-day weekend out of it, and my brother and I got to stay with our friends in Wahoo,” Swanson said. “Not only were they my teammates, they were my second family.”
She’s still a popular figure in Wahoo for the Warrior fans who remember her tenacity in both volleyball and basketball. And after achieving plenty in athletics, Swanson appears poised for a successful postgraduate career.
Swanson just added a minor in business to her communications major, and has been working at State Farm over the summer while training. Before she moves on to her long-term career goals, there’s plenty for Swanson to do in her senior year.
The Illini return several other key contributors from last year’s team, and with Swanson leading the way at the net once again, they’ll be a team to watch in the ultra-competitive Big Ten.
“I’ve been trying to step into a little more of a leadership role, and I’m really excited because I’ve seen a lot of great potential in our team so far. I’m really looking forward to my senior season,” Swanson said.
𝙆𝙖𝙡𝙞 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙞𝙚𝙧 | 𝘽𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙥 𝙉𝙚𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 | 𝙎𝙧.
College: Omaha (volleyball). Signature sport: Jurgensmeier shined once again on the volleyball court. She earned third-team Super-State and first-team all-state honors in Class C-1 after leading the Cavaliers to the state tournament. She was among the state leaders in kills with 620 (6.5 per set) while also leading her team in digs (357) and aces (63).
Putting "multi" in multisport: In basketball, injuries slowed Jurgensmeier, but she was still among the top frontcourt players in Class C-1, averaging 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. She also was Neumann's top track and field athlete, contributing on the oval and in the field. Jurgensmeier was second at state in triple jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
𝙆𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙮𝙣 𝙀𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙡 | 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡 | 𝙅𝙧.
College: Undecided. Signature sport: Emanuel earned first-team Super-State honors and was named honorary captain of the Class C-1 all-state team in basketball after helping lead the Tigers to a third straight state championship. One of the most versatile players in the state, Emanuel averaged 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.
Putting "multi" in multisport: Emanuel earned Class C-1 all-state honorable mention and first-team all-conference honors after recording 330 kills, 261 digs, 99 blocks and 32 service aces in volleyball. She had success on the track, too. Emanuel was eighth in the long jump in Class C (16 feet, 1 inch) and was a state qualifier in the shot put and relay
𝘾𝙝𝙡𝙤𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙡 | 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣/𝙇𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝 | 𝙎𝙤.
College: Undecided. Signature sport: Hanel was an all-stater in two sports, but her biggest contributions came on the basketball court. One of the top scorers in Class C-2 for a Patriots team that was in the top 10, Hanel averaged 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 3.8 assists per contest. She earned first-team all-state honors. In one stretch of the season, she scored 28, 25, 24, 21 and 20 points. Putting "multi" in multisport: Hanel earned second-team all-state honors in volleyball after putting down nearly 400 kills. Her defense was just impressive, finishing with 101 stuffs and 363 digs. Hanel completed an impressive sports year with some medals at state track. She was fifth in Class C in the 100 hurdles and in the high jump.
𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝙆𝙚𝙘𝙠 | 𝙆𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘 | 𝙅𝙧.
College: Concordia (volleyball). Signature sport: Keck was named a third-team Super-Stater in volleyball after leading Kearney Catholic to a Class C-1 state runner-up finish. She led the state with a whopping 647 kills, but she could take over matches in other ways, too. She had 557 digs (5.1 per set), 21 blocks and 73 aces. She had a monster match (31 kills, 22 digs) in a five-set state semifinal win against Columbus Lakeview.
Putting "multi" in multisport: Keck played a leading role in basketball for the Stars. She earned C-1 all-state honorable-mention honors after averaging 12.2 points, 6.5 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals per contest. Keck won two medals at the state track and field meet. She placed fourth in the Class B long jump, was seventh in the 300 hurdles and anchored her team's 1,600 relay.
𝘽𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝙆𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧 | 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙎𝙩. 𝘾𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖 | 𝙎𝙧.
College: Nebraska-Kearney (basketball). Signature sport: Kissinger capped a decorated high school basketball career by leading the Hawkettes to a third Class C-2 state championship in four seasons, which in turn led to first-team Super-State honors. In addition to her ability to have big scoring games (10 games of 20 points or more this season), Kissinger averaged 4.2 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per contest.
Putting "multi" in multisport: As much attention as Kissinger gets for hoops, she's quite a softball player, too. She earned first-team all-state honors in Class C after helping lead the Hawkettes to the state tournament. An outfielder, Kissinger hit .588 with 72 runs scored and broke multiple Class C records. She had nearly 70 hits and drove in 22 runs.
𝙍𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙤𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙨-𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙡 | 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 | 𝙅𝙧.
College: Colorado (basketball). Signature sport: Loomis-Goltl continued to rack up big numbers on the basketball court. The 6-foot-3 post player averaged 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game while helping lead Bridgeport to the Class C-2 state championship game. Loomis-Goltl, a second-team Super-Stater and a first-team all-stater, had games of 24 and 28 points during the first two rounds of state.
Putting "multi" in multisport: Bridgeport took advantage of Loomis-Goltl's size in volleyball, too, where she earned all-state honorable-mention honors after finishing with 277 kills, 60 blocks and 48 digs. In track, Loomis-Goltl was second in Class C in the discus and sixth in the high jump. Her throw of 137-8 in the discus was the third-best all-class mark at state.
𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙣 𝙈𝙘𝙉𝙖𝙞𝙧 | 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮 | 𝙅𝙧.
College: Undecided. Signature sport: Well, McNair shines in two, but her biggest impact came in track and field, where she led the Longhorns to a third straight Class C state championship. McNair won all-class gold in high jump — the only jumper to reach 5-8 — and added a Class C gold medal in the 400 (:58.18) while also finishing second in the 800 (2:18.30).
Putting "multi" in multisport: McNair broke six school records in basketball while averaging 23.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also surpassed 1,000 career points and earned Class C-1 all-state second-team honors. In volleyball, McNair led Chase County with 458 kills and 273 digs as the Longhorns finished 26-5 and reached the Class C-1 district final.
𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙖 𝙈𝙚𝙮𝙚𝙧 | 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧 | 𝙎𝙧.
College: Mississippi (volleyball). Signature sport: There's a reason why Meyer is one of the top Division I volleyball prospects in Nebraska. Meyer, who was named to the Super-State third team, posted 497 kills (6 per set), and her most notable match was a 36-kill performance against Amherst. She also had a team-best 284 digs and guided the Wildcats to the Class C-2 state semifinals.
Putting "multi" in multisport: Meyer was one of the most dominant basketball players in Class C-2, averaging 16.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. She was named a first-team all-stater after scoring 20 points or more nine times. Meyer also was one of the top throwers in the spring. She medaled twice at state, finishing third in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨𝙤𝙣 | 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 | 𝙅𝙧.
College: Undecided. Signature sport: Despite it not being offered at her school, softball may be Richardson’s best sport. She’s receiving Division I interest through her play on the club scene. At Sterling, she continues to be one of the state’s top point guards in basketball among the smaller classes. The 5-8 junior earned first-team honors in Class D-2 after averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest while leading the Jets to the state tournament.
Putting "multi" in multisport: Richardson had another standout track and field season. She repeated as Class D state champ in the triple jump (36-7) and 100 hurdles (:15.17), while earning second place in the 300 hurdles (:47.89) and third in the long jump (16-10½). In volleyball, Richardson had 211 kills and 279 digs, and was a dangerous server (61 aces in 74 sets).
𝙀𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙑𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙩 | 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 | 𝙎𝙧.
College: SCC-Lincoln (student). Signature sports: Vonderschmidt's impact on the volleyball court was matched by what she accomplished on the basketball court. She pulled a rare feat of being named the Class D-2 all-state honorary captain in both. She helped lead the Irish to a state championship in volleyball, hitting a team-best 350 kills with 299 digs, 53 aces and 52 blocks. She had 27 kills and 12 digs in the state final against Humphrey St. Francis.
Despite being hampered by a back injury, Vonderschmidt was hard to slow down in basketball. A four-year starter and career 1,000-point scorer, she averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Irish utilized her skills in the frontcourt, but Vonderschmidt also could run the floor well.
𝙊𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙖 𝙋𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩 | 𝙎𝙩. 𝙋𝙖𝙪𝙡 | 𝙎𝙧.
College: Nebraska (student). Signature sport: With Poppert piloting the offense at setter, St. Paul made the Class C-1 semifinals in volleyball three times and the finals twice. A four-year starter, she earned second-team all-state honors after posting 758 assists, 170 digs and 42 aces while leading St. Paul to a 28-5 record. Poppert, for her career, finished with 3,113 assists, 358 kills and 161 blocks.
Putting "multi" in multisport: Poppert also was one of the state's top scorers in basketball, shooting threes while also being a great slasher to the rim. The 6-1 senior averaged 17.5 points and 9 rebounds per game while finishing with 1,377 career points. She scored 33 points in one game. Poppert placed fourth in discus in Class B at the state track and field meet.
𝙆𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙞 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙨 | 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 | 𝙎𝙤.
College: Undecided. Signature sport: No matter the sport, Williams just knows how to win. She was the starting shortstop for the state softball champion Silver Hawks, and ran point for a team that reached the Class A state championship game. Williams emerged as one of the top point guards in basketball, averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 steals and 3.0 assists per game while earning second-team Super-State and first-team all-state honors.
Putting "multi" in multisport: In her first season starting at shortstop in softball, Williams earned all-state honorable-mention honors after hitting .362 with six homers, seven doubles, 29 RBIs and 49 runs. In soccer, Williams helped the Silver Hawks reach the state semifinals. She earned all-state honorable-mention honors after scoring 12 goals.
