UNO introduces Adrian Dowell as its next athletic director

Omaha has found its next athletic director, and it didn't go far to find him.

On Monday, the Mavericks officially announced the hiring of Adrian Dowell, who is currently the assistant vice president and associate athletic director at Creighton.

Dowell takes over for Trev Alberts, who was hired as Nebraska's AD in July, and will begin his UNO duties on Dec. 1.

"The thing I love about this city, it doesn't matter what color you wear, it will support a winner," Dowell said. "I think this place is poised for success.

"That's one of the things that I respect about Trev is he did such a great job building this program to where it is. Now if we can come up with a shared vision and what we want to achieve together next, I think we're going to do it."

Dowell joined Creighton in 2014 as assistant athletic director and senior director for development. In his current role, Dowell guides the department's external affairs and oversees all fundraising efforts for the athletic department.

Prior to Creighton, Dowell worked at West Virginia.