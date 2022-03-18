UNO hires former Mav Chris Crutchfield as its next men's basketball coach

Chris Crutchfield, who played basketball and football at Omaha, was hired as the school's men's basketball coach, the Mavericks announced Friday.

Crutchfield comes to UNO after serving as an assistant coach for Dana Altman at Oregon. The Ducks are currently competing in the NIT.

Most notably, Crutchfield was an assistant for Lon Kruger for eight years at Oklahoma. There, he played a critical role in recruiting Trae Young and Buddy Hield, who are now NBA stars.

Crutchfield, who will be formally introduced Monday, also helped signed a top-five recruiting class when he was an assistant head coach at Arkansas.

Prior to Oregon, Crutchfield was the head coach at East Central in Ada, Oklahoma, where he coached his sons Jalen and Josh.

Crutchfield will now be returning to his Maverick roots. He played two sports at UNO in the early 1990s and was an assistant basketball coach for the Mavs in 1995-96.

"Over the past 20 years, Coach Crutchfield has built an impressive resume as one of the best recruiters in the nation in addition to a successful track record in holistically developing talented student-athletes," first-year UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell said. "He has worked alongside some of the brightest minds in the game, and his vast experience at the highest level of college basketball and experience in the Summit League will serve our program well."

Crutchfield replaces Derrin Hansen, who coached Omaha for 17 seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0