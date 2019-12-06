Two first-half goals hold up as Hastings reaches NAIA men's soccer final

Hastings reached the championship match of the NAIA men's soccer tournament with a 2-1 victory over Columbia (Missouri) late Friday in Irvine, California.
Hastings got goals from Dan Wheeler and Fernando Lisboa in the first half, and the Broncos held on as the teams played to a scoreless second half. Wheeler's goal came with less than two minutes gone in the match, and Lisboa knocked in a penalty kick after Columbia's Augusto Camara got a yellow card with 19:12 left in the first half.
Columbia cut the deficit in half on Joey Spotanski's goal with 1:21 to go in the first half.
Hastings finished with 12 shots, seven on goal.
The Broncos (20-2-3) will play Central Methodist (Missouri), a 2-0 winner over Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky), in the championship match at 8 p.m. Saturday.