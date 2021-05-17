Walk-off hit lifts Grand View past Concordia in opening round of NAIA softball tourney

Alyx Witt's walk-off single in the ninth inning lifted Grand View (Iowa) to a 5-4 win against Concordia in the opening round of NAIA Chickasha softball regional Monday in Chickasa, Oklahoma.

Tori Homolka had two hits and Hhana Haro homered to lead the Bulldogs, who tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning on a two-run hit from Homolka, a Wilber-Clatonia graduate.

Both starting pitchers went the distance. Concordia's Camry Moore, a Crete graduate, allowed four earned runs. Grand View's Hannah Pals struck out 10 in nine innings.

Concordia will play top-seeded Oklahoma Science & Arts in an elimination game Tuesday. Oklahoma S&A dropped to the losers' bracket after losing to Bethany (Kansas) 2-1.

In the Oklahoma City Regional, Ottawa defeated Midland 11-9. Ottawa took advantage of six Warrior errors.

Lincoln North Star graduate Bobbi Singleton led Midland offensively, finishing 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.

Midland was scheduled to play Dickinson State at 7 p.m. Monday.

