Three-run homers propel Midland softball to first-round win in NAIA Tournament

Sheridan Wayne belted a three-run homer late to help the Midland softball knock off No. 12 Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) 8-5 in eight innings in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Monday in Marion, Ind.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Millard South graduate Roni Foote hit a three-run homer for Midland. The Blue Raiders answered with a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth, and then made a two-out rally in the seventh to force extra innings.

With the heart of the lineup taking its turn in the eighth, Midland got a one-out single from Kaitlyn Rickey before Diana Nisbett reached on an infield hit. Carly Pfitzer, who had three hits including a homer, broke the 4-4 tie with an RBI single before Wayne launched the dagger.

Lincoln East graduate Emily Prai added two hits for the Warriors (37-10), who will play again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0