Selected to D-III field, NWU softball team makes history with first postseason bid

Nebraska Wesleyan's softball team celebrated some history to begin the week.

The Prairie Wolves were selected for their first-ever postseason when the NCAA Division III Tournament field was announced Monday.

NWU earned an at-large bid and will play College of Saint Benedict at 4:30 p.m. in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Wartburg will play Illinois Wesleyan in the other first-round game in the regional. It's a double-elimination format.

The softball team also becomes the first women's athletic program at NWU to earn an NCAA Tournament bid since volleyball in 2014.

The Prairie Wolves (22-14) finished in fifth place in the American Rivers Conference but strengthened their case for an NCAA bid with a run to the ARC Tournament championship game.

NWU beat third-seeded Coe and second-seeded Dubuque before losing to top-seeded Wartburg 5-4 in Saturday's final.

Since taking over the program in 2016, coach Mary Yori has led NWU to 21 wins or more three times.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0