Selected to D-III field, NWU softball team makes history with first national tourney bid

Nebraska Wesleyan's softball team celebrated some history to begin the week.
The Prairie Wolves were selected for their first-ever national tournament when the NCAA Division III Tournament field was announced Monday.
NWU earned an at-large bid and will play College of Saint Benedict at 4:30 p.m. in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Wartburg will play Illinois Wesleyan in the other first-round game in the regional. It's a double-elimination format.
The softball team also becomes the first women's athletic program at NWU to earn an NCAA Tournament bid since volleyball in 2014.
The Prairie Wolves (22-14) finished in fifth place in the American Rivers Conference but strengthened their case for an NCAA bid with a run to the ARC Tournament championship game.
NWU, which won six of 10 to close the regular season, beat third-seeded Coe and second-seeded Dubuque before losing to top-seeded Wartburg 5-4 in Saturday's final.
Since taking over the program in 2016, coach Mary Yori has led NWU to 21 wins or more three times. Yori led the Prairie Wolves to back-to-back appearances in the ARC Tournament championship game.