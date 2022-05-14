Prairie Wolves drop two at NCAA DIII softball regional, ending season

The Nebraska Wesleyan softball team's season came to an end Saturday with two losses in the NCAA Division III Regional in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The Prairie Wolves, playing in their first NCAA Tournament, lost 2-0 in 14 innings against Wartburg College before falling 8-0 in six innings against host Saint Benedict.

Nebraska Wesleyan's 14-inning game against the Knights is the longest in the program's history. Kailey Meyer, who had a no-hitter into the seventh inning of Friday's 4-0 win over Saint Benedict, pitched all 14 innings with seven strikeouts and just four hits. One of those, however, was a two-run homer by Wartburg's Ella Link in the top of the 14th.

Addison Durkanski hit a double for the Prairie Wolves, but it was one of just five Wesleyan hits. Nebraska Wesleyan also left 14 runners on base.

Against the Bennies in the second game, the Prairie Wolves mustered just two hits. Nebraska Wesleyan committed five errors and allowed three runs in both the first and sixth innings.

The Prairie Wolves end their season at 23-16.

