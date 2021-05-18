 Skip to main content
Oklahoma S&A rallies late to eliminate Concordia from NAIA softball tournament
  • Updated
NAIA logo

No. 3-ranked Oklahoma Science & Arts scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 5-3 win to eliminate Concordia from the NAIA softball tournament Tuesday in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

The Bulldogs, who lost on a walk-off in the opening round Monday, jumped out in front behind a three-run home run from York graduate Kylee Nixon in the bottom of the first inning.

But Oklahoma S&A pitcher Emily Cerny settled in and allowed only two hits the rest of the game.

Concordia's season ends at 32-13.

Midland opened Tuesday with a 7-3 upset of No. 4 Oklahoma City in the Oklahoma City Regional.

The Warriors stayed alive behind a six-run third inning, which was highlighted by a grand slam from Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year Katlin Anders.

Anders finished with two hits and five RBIs.

Check back later for updates to this story.

 

