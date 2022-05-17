 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midland splits two games in opening round of NAIA softball touranment

  • Updated
  • 0

A series of wild pitches helped Midland defeat Olivet Nazarene 6-2 Tuesday in Marion, Indiana, in an elimination game on the second day of the opening round of the NAIA softball tournament.

Earlier Tuesday, the Warriors fell 7-4 to Indiana Wesleyan.

The Warriors were trailing Olivet Nazarene 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when they loaded the bases on a single, an Olivet error and a hit batter, bringing up Brianna Brabec. Two wild pitches by Olivet's starter and one by a reliever emptied the bases. Carly Pfitzer homered in the fourth, and Brabec and Emily Prai each drove in a run in the sixth inning.

In the first game, Roni Foote's solo homer tied the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth, only to have Indiana Wesleyan score twice in the bottom half of the inning and score another run in the sixth.

Up next for Midland is a rematch against Indiana Wesleyan in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Three-run homers propel Midland softball to first-round win in NAIA Tournament
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News