The Midland softball team staved off elimination twice at the NAIA World Series but couldn't do it a third time Monday.

Oregon Tech got a complete-game shutout effort from Kacie Schmidt to beat Midland 6-0 in an elimination game in Columbus, Georgia.

After losing its first-round game to seventh-seeded Marian (Ind.) on Thursday, the No. 10 Warriors responded with wins against No. 6 Science & Arts (Okla.) and Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) to become a popular story in Columbus.

On Monday, Midland struggled to generate offense against Schmidt, who gave up just four hits and walked two.

Oregon Tech never fully broke through against Midland pitcher Aliyah Rincon but strung together either one or two runs in four of its last five at-bats.

Midland ends its season 41-15.

