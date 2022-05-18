Midland shut down in season-ending loss at NAIA softball tournament

The Midland softball team managed just one hit in a season-ending 8-0 loss to Indiana Wesleyan in the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday in Marion, Ind.

Indiana Wesleyan got two homers apiece from Miranda Wehrle and Elisa Koshy. That was more than enough for pitcher Emma Etter-Cox.

Etter-Cox threw four innings in the five-inning game, allowing just one hit while working around three walks.

Midland was making its fourth consecutive NAIA Tournament appearance after winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

"We had a successful year winning our conference regular season," Midland coach Beth Singleton said in a statement. "We had a young team this season that grew throughout, thanks in part to solid senior leadership."

Both of Midland's losses in the double-elimination tournament came to Indiana Wesleyan. The Warriors finished 1-2 in the tournament ands ends their season 38-12.

