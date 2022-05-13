Meyer nearly throws no-hitter as NWU softball team earns first-ever NCAA Tournament win

Nebraska Wesleyan made history Monday, earning its first-ever NCAA Division III Tournament berth.

It only took a few days for the Prairie Wolves to make more history.

Kailey Meyer nearly threw a no-hitter to lead the NWU softball team to a 4-0 win against host College of Saint Benedict in the opening round Friday in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Meyer, an Omaha Central graduate and the American Rivers Conference pitcher of the year, tossed a one-hitter. The senior's no-hit bid was broken up with one out in the seventh inning.

Meyer also sparked the Wolves' offense.

She broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning with a double to left field, which scored two. Emma Alfieri, two batters, later, launched a two-out, two-run homer to left to give NWU a 4-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Meyer, who struck out six and induced 12 flyouts. She walked only one.

Lincoln North Star graduate Hanna Roth had two hits for the Prairie Wolves (23-14), who will play fellow ARC foe Wartburg at noon Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

Wartburg moved on with a 5-2 win against Illinois Wesleyan. Wartburg edged NWU 5-4 in the ARC Tournament championship game last Saturday.

