Kailey Meyer was to coach a club team this weekend. NWU's 'super special' season changed those plans

Kailey Meyer was set on her next softball game being Saturday in Nebraska.

Meyer, you see, is an assistant coach for the Nebraska Quakes club program, and her 16s team, led by Jason Gerhardt, will take aim at a tournament title in Grand Island this weekend.

Meyer will indeed be on a softball diamond. But instead of sharing her knowledge of pitching or fighting off 0-2 rise balls to high school-aged players, she'll be spinning pitches at least two more times for her college team.

For the first time in program history, Nebraska Wesleyan is in the NCAA Division III Tournament, and Meyer is at the forefront of the Prairie Wolves' historic season as the ace pitcher.

NWU (22-14) will open regional play against top-seeded College of Saint Benedict at 4:30 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

"It's super special," Meyer said. "To be the first time in program history, it just sets the road for the teams after us."

Meyer and her NWU teammates thought the road had reached its end last weekend in Storm Lake, Iowa, the site of the American Rivers Conference Tournament.

Wesleyan entered as the No. 6 seed but left just a couple of runs short of winning the tournament. After upending the Nos. 2- and 3-seeded teams, NWU lost to top-seeded Wartburg 5-4 in the final.

The players were down because they thought that was it.

Season over. Turn in the gear.

In fact, the team didn't gather for the DIII selection show Monday. Instead, many players were at their homes when Nebraska Wesleyan's name popped up for an at-large bid.

Meyer said she immediately cried "happy tears."

"We knew we had a very small chance and we honestly didn't think it would happen, so we were very surprised when we saw our name," Meyer said.

For Meyer, who was named the ARC pitcher of the year and became NWU's first four-time all-conference first-team selection, that meant putting her next career on hold for at least one more week.

The Omaha Central graduate wants to coach softball. She was an assistant coach at Omaha Central last fall, and this summer she's helping Gerhardt coach the 16s team in the Quakes program. When she isn't playing games or at practice this spring, she's been working with the Quakes.

"It's been so much fun," Meyer said. "The girls, they just really love to play softball, and that's what makes it fun.

"I think this college experience really showed me that I want to stay in softball, be around softball and I don't want to quite be done with it."

Meyer could have gone into coaching last year after completing her fourth season at NWU. But the chance to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 was an easy decision, Meyer said.

To remain eligible, she saved one class credit for this semester. On the field, Meyer tossed 149⅓ of the team's 240⅓ innings, recording 17 of NWU's 22 wins while ranking fourth in the conference with 103 strikeouts while fielding a 2.67 earned-run average. A two-way player, Meyer is hitting .275 with 20 RBIs.

Meyer said she could sense a special season was possible after the Prairie Wolves went 8-1 in a tournament in Florida, which included a win against then-No. 7 The College of New Jersey.

Under coach Mary Yori, NWU has won 21 games or more three times in the past five seasons.

The Prairie Wolves have good team chemistry, Meyer notes, and they're a gritty bunch. Grit played a part in the team winning a pair of games at the ARC Tournament. It not only helped NWU's tournament resume, but it also boosted confidence.

The plan after the season for Meyer remains to coach club softball. But for one more weekend at least, she's getting a free pass to play the game she loves.

"To find out that we get another opportunity to compete, especially with this group of girls, it's really incredible," Meyer said.

"I just hope we can represent our university and hopefully win some games."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

