Wesleyan sprinter Elizabeth Jones named ARC scholar-athlete of the year

The American Rivers Conference named Nebraska Wesleyan's Elizabeth Jones its female scholar-athlete of the year for 2018-19 on Wednesday.

The Johanna Olson Female Student-Athlete of the Year award is the conference's highest honor and goes to an alumnus from the previous academic year as voted on by faculty representatives. Central's Will Daniels, who competed in the heptathlon and decathlon, won the men's version of the award.

Jones was a seven-time NCAA Division III national champion in the 4x400-meter relay and earned all-America honors 13 times combined in the 400 and the 4x400 relay. She has school records in five indoor and outdoor events. She shared Wesleyan's 2019 scholar-athlete of the year award with her sister, Kaylee.

Jones was a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, and graduated with a 3.93 grade-point average. She was also the 2019 CoSIDA All-American of the Year.

