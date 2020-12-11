UNO to offer men's swimming beginning in 2021-22

Omaha will be adding men's swimming and diving in 2021-22, the Mavericks announced Friday.

UNO will become the fifth school in the Summit League to sponsor the sport for men. It will be the only Division I or II school in the state to offer the sport to men.

"This is a great opportunity for local student-athletes to continue competing in swimming and diving at the highest level while remaining close to home," UNO athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

"We worked hard to create a strong business case that will increase overall revenue and fit well within our sports offerings."

The team will be coached by current UNO women's swimming coach Todd Samland. The women currently train and compete at the H&K pool on campus.

"The excitement of starting a men's program is the same as it was back in 1997 when the women's team first began competing," Samland said in a statement.

