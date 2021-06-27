UNL rowing remembers rich history, makes improvements to ensure crew continues

People who row do it because they genuinely love the sport, Kuhn said.

“You don't row for endorsements; you don't row for glory,” he said. “It's something you do for the pure sport of it.”

Many of the team’s early members are now retired or approaching retirement, Kuhn said, and alumni have formed Friends of Nebraska Rowing to benefit the current program.

The alums are working to move the team’s facilities from Branched Oak Lake to Pawnee Lake to be closer to campus, Kuhn said.

The alumni also helped hire a coach for the team, which Maybee said he hopes will help the team establish the necessary consistency to perform at its highest level.

Eben Kohtz, the rowing team's president for the 2020-2021 school year, said the team appreciates the alumni support.

"I think the fact that the alumni are so involved with the current team members and the current crew just shows how important rowing was to them," she said.

Alumni have used their different skillsets to help maintain the team's momentum, Kohtz said.

"I think that their help is immensely important to the growth of the club and where we are now," she said.