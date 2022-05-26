Thrill for speed, renewed passion for the sport has NWU's Isabella Hogue racing to the top in DIII track

Isabella Hogue maybe didn't realize it then, but Champ played a big part in her ability to fly on the track.

Champ was one of two golden retrievers in the family, and Hogue's 5-year-old brother at the time tried — and failed — to outrace the dog. That got Hogue wanting to join the races.

There's a lot feeding the speed for Hogue these days, but racing her brother — or four-legged pets — isn't one of them.

"I feel like I'd tear something if I raced my dog now," the Nebraska Wesleyan sprinter says.

Hogue will have to settle for outracing other sprinters, which she's doing a very good job of this spring in her first track and field season with the Prairie Wolves.

After winning an NCAA Division III national championship in the 200-meter dash earlier this year, Hogue is among the top seeds in the 100 and 200 at this week's outdoor national championships in Geneva, Ohio. She's the No. 2 seed in the 100, and on Thursday evening, she blazed her way to a school-record time of 23.79 seconds in the 200 prelims.

Just a sophomore, Hogue has already asserted herself as one of the top sprinters in Division III, and she's hoping to add to NWU's rich history in the sprints.

"It's a little intimidating going into it knowing that I have to live up to these expectations," the Conestoga graduate said. "But what's promising is Coach (Ted) Bulling has been here through all of it and he knows exactly what he needs to do to build his runners up to that level."

Running at NWU has added a little spring to Hogue's step. After a standout high school career at Conestoga that included multiple school records ranging from the 400 to the 3,200 to the 300 hurdles, Hogue began her career at Nebraska. After one season with the Huskers, she landed at NWU, a smaller school and program, but one that fit.

"Honestly, I had no idea that I would just find this love for the sport that I found at Nebraska Wesleyan," Hogue said. "I was just blessed with so many great teammates and coaches who kind of took me in with open arms and helped me see that I still have a passion for this sport that I thought I lost a long time ago.

"They've just been really helpful with helping to push me in practice and help me realize that I am capable of so much more than I once thought I was."

The early success at NWU surprised Hogue, she says.

She immediately ran the nation's fastest indoor time in the 60, set a school indoor record in the 200 and later won an indoor national title in a school-record time of 24.66 seconds.

Quickly, Hogue had some lofty expectations to live up to entering the outdoor season.

"That is a lot of pressure and it gets a little scary and stressful, but I really had to sit back and realize that what's supposed to happen is going to happen, and that's nothing that I can control," Hogue said. "My coaches have helped me put in all the work that I needed to and there's nothing that I can do now to push myself further other than really having that drive in the prelims and finals."

Being a sophomore opens the imagination for Hogue on what she can accomplish in two more seasons with the Prairie Wolves. She already broke the school's outdoor record in the 100 (:11.80) and she just grabbed the 200 record from NWU All-American Aspen Rolfes, someone who Hogue calls an inspiration. Hogue also wants to help add to the legacy of the women's 1,600 relay pipeline, which won seven straight national titles at one point.

"Just looking at those records on the board at practice every day, it's really inspiring to see, and it's something that I can kind of set a goal towards," said Hogue, who has a season-best time of :24.21 in the 200. "Even though they are these crazy records that seem so far away at times I know that they're really not that far away."

Records or near-records, national titles or no titles Hogue has found her first year at NWU to be very rewarding.

"I'm just excited to see what I can accomplish and what we all can do as a team," Hogue said of this week's national meet, which runs through Saturday. "Just being here with my teammates has been so much fun and our coaches have been great helping lead us there."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.