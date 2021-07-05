State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar

Josie Puelz's high school didn't have a pole vault coach or pole vault pit, so who would blame her for focusing only on the hurdles?

Or she could have been a sprinter.

"A mediocre sprinter," she says.

There was just something "addictive" about pole vaulting, and once Puelz got her first taste for it at an eighth-grade camp — where the poles were stubby and the the jumpers were clearing an A frame into a sand pit — she was hooked. It was all up from there.

With much of her collegiate career still in front of her, Puelz has already established herself as the top pole vaulter in the NAIA. The Concordia sophomore quietly won an indoor national championship in March in Brookings, South Dakota. She followed by winning the outdoor championship for an indoor-outdoor sweep of the pole vault gold medals.

"I always have pretty lofty goals, so of course I'd be like, 'Oh, man, how cool would it be to win a national championship as a freshman?'" said Puelz, who is the Journal Star's 2021 state college women's athlete of the year. "Obviously that didn't happen, so it fired me for this year for sure."

The runways, so to speak, for Puelz's national championships were quite different but just as rewarding.