State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles

The bigger the meet, the better Reitzell performed, Leindecker said.

"It's just amazing to watch him," the coach said. "Once the pressure is on and he knows he has to perform, he's always ready to do it. He's a special athlete in that regard."

So how does a higher jumper top winning two national championships as a freshman?

As Reitzell sees it, the sweep marks only a small chapter of his track career.

"I want to go to the Olympic Trials, I want to go to Paris (for the 2024 Summer Olympics), I want to take my mom and family to Paris, so that's another huge goal that I have," Reitzell said.

Reitzell was only one centimeter short of hitting the qualifying mark for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, and he was one the country's top collegiate jumpers regardless of division. His mark at nationals ranked 24th in the country and 132nd in the world.

Even during the Olympic Trials this year, Reitzell and Leindecker were texting back and forth as they watched the competition.

"He's paying attention," Leindcker said. "He knows who got ahead of him, he knows what it's going to take to get there. He's capable of doing it and I don't see any reason why he would lose that motivation he has."

