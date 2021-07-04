State college co-coach of year: Always seeking to get better, Fye helps Doane reel in memorable track run

Ed Fye has a few honey-do-lists this summer, but the Doane track and field coach has a list of his own.
With some time to himself after spending 2½ weeks on the road for five track camps in western Nebraska, Fye was able to complete some home tasks, along with hitting the Nebraska backwaters.
After 19 years with Doane, the 2021 NAIA co-coach of the year can still find a way to reflect on how to improve his coaching — even after leading the Doane men to their first NAIA national championship.
The Tigers finished tied for first with Madonna (Michigan) at the NAIA outdoor championships on May 28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Fye is the Journal Star's co-state college coach of the year, sharing the honor with Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball coach Carrie Eighmey.
Fye also was named the Journal Star's state college coach of the year in 2010.
"It sank in when it happened," Fye said of the national championship. "Just inside you felt good about the accomplishment that you and your coaching staff and kids were able to put together. It's so satisfying to be able to do it, especially in a pandemic year. So many unknowns and so many things had to happen right.
"One of the things that we did in the middle of the season after our indoor season is that I evaluated myself and what we had done through the indoor season. I held myself accountable for everything that was going on. We didn't have a tremendous indoor season."
The Doane men finished second at the Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor championships, while the women took fourth. High marks to finish the indoor season, but nowhere near the likes of what the Tigers wanted to accomplish.
But just like fishing, if the fish aren't biting you evaluate and change your tactics.
“I was pretty fortunate, because when I took over the job I had Fred Beile which was a legend that had been here for 56 years,” Fye said. “After every year that I got done, I had three pages full of things that he told me that I could get better at. That was good for me, but some people might not like that. If you ever knew Fred, Fred was brutally honest. … It was really good and that is where I kind of got the idea. To get better you really have to listen to reality. If you're not doing things well you try and get better with it.
“I've seen young coaches when they are struggling a little bit like we did indoor, they start blaming the system and everybody else. I didn't want to be one of those people that was complaining and leaning on other people's excuses. I held myself accountable and if I didn't like what was going on at Doane, I needed to make some changes.”
Fye began his Doane coaching career in 1985, working under Beile. He replaced the Doane legend 18 years later.
The Wauneta native has many accolades that go along with the Doane name. Fye, a four-year letterman for the Tigers in both football and track, still holds the longest field goal (53 yards) made in Tiger history. Fye also held the NAIA District 11 decathlon record.
But one accolade stands out when on the recruiting trail — national champion.
“It was pretty good to go on the road and talk to recruits, let them know how your teams have done,” Fye said. “It doesn't hurt to put that label on there when you are talking about Doane and accomplishments.”