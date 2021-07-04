State college co-coach of year: Always seeking to get better, Fye helps Doane reel in memorable track run

"One of the things that we did in the middle of the season after our indoor season is that I evaluated myself and what we had done through the indoor season. I held myself accountable for everything that was going on. We didn't have a tremendous indoor season."

The Doane men finished second at the Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor championships, while the women took fourth. High marks to finish the indoor season, but nowhere near the likes of what the Tigers wanted to accomplish.

But just like fishing, if the fish aren't biting you evaluate and change your tactics.

“I was pretty fortunate, because when I took over the job I had Fred Beile which was a legend that had been here for 56 years,” Fye said. “After every year that I got done, I had three pages full of things that he told me that I could get better at. That was good for me, but some people might not like that. If you ever knew Fred, Fred was brutally honest. … It was really good and that is where I kind of got the idea. To get better you really have to listen to reality. If you're not doing things well you try and get better with it.