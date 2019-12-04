Second-half goals send Hastings men past Westmont

Lukas Goetz scored two second-half goals and Hastings shut out third-ranked Westmont College 2-0 in the Round of 16 at the NAIA men's soccer championship late Tuesday in Irving, California.
Goetz scored his first goal off a deflection from 8 yards out in the 68th minute, then sealed the match with his second in the 90th minute on a through ball from Tom Steging.
Westmont, the host school of the national tournament, outshot the Broncos 13-11, but the Broncos had a 6-1 edge in shots on goal. Jesus Parra earned the shutout in goal.
Hastings (19-2-2) next faces William Carey at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.