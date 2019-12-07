Rough first half costs Hastings in NAIA men's soccer final

Hastings gave up three first-half goals and lost to Central Methodist of Missouri 3-1 in the NAIA men's soccer final Saturday in Irvine, California. Hastings finished the season at 20-3-3. Will Pointon scored Hastings' goal in the 80th minute on a penalty kick.
Central Methodist, which had a commanding 23-9 advantage in shots (10-2 shots on goal) finished the season 25-1.
Late Friday, Hastings reached the championship match with a 2-1 victory over Columbia (Missouri).
Hastings got goals from Dan Wheeler and Fernando Lisboa in the first half Friday, and the Broncos held on as the teams played a scoreless second. Wheeler's goal came with less than two minutes gone in the match, and Lisboa knocked in a penalty kick after Columbia's Augusto Camara got a yellow card with 19:12 left in the first half.
Columbia cut the deficit in half on Joey Spotanski's goal with 1:21 to go in the first period.
Hastings finished with 12 shots, seven on goal.