Penalty-kick goal puts Hastings men into NAIA semifinals

Will Pointon scored on a penalty kick with less than 20 minutes to play and Hastings eked out a 1-0 victory Wednesday over William Carey in the NAIA national men's soccer tournament in Irving, California.

After William Carey's Guilherme Avila received a red card in the 72nd minute for a tackle in the box, Pointon blasted his penalty kick at the middle of the goal. Crusader goalkeeper Jose Domingo had dove to his right and had no chance.

Despite playing a man down, William Carey was able to get some chances, with Hastings keeper Jesus Parra making one of his two saves when Pablo Varela Vasquez Fraga got a shot on goal with 12:39 to go. William Carey got two more chances in the final minute, but the Broncos blocked one shot with with 41 seconds to play, and the Crusaders final shot with 24 seconds left missed high.

The Broncos will face Columbia (Missouri), a 2-1 winner over Oklahoma Wesleyan, in Friday's semifinals at 8:30 p.m.

