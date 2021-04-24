 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overtime goal sends Bellevue men onward at NAIA soccer tournament; Hastings knocked out
0 comments
NAIA MEN'S SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Overtime goal sends Bellevue men onward at NAIA soccer tournament; Hastings knocked out

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NAIA logo

Bellevue scored in overtime to advance at the NAIA men's soccer tournament Saturday in Olathe, Kansas.

Alvaro Capra scored the game-winner off a corner kick in the 108th minute to give the Bruins a 2-1 victory over host MidAmerica Nazarene. Bellevue (16-4-2) moves on to the May 4-10 national tournament final site in Evans, Georgia.

MidAmerica Nazarene (11-7-2) drew first blood with Rick Hovinga's goal in the eighth minute.

Bellevue scored six minutes later when Inaki Aldao headed the ball toward Oumar Sissoko, whose goal on a bicycle kick tied it.

On the game-winner, Toby Millward sent his corner kick into the box, where it bounced around before Capra tapped it in.

Bellevue, which won for the fifth straight time in opening-round matches, finished with a 22-9 advantage in shots, including 11-2 on shots on goal.

Missouri Valley 4, Hastings 0: Missouri Valley scored four goals in the first half to oust Hastings at the NAIA Tournament in Marshall, Missouri. Missouri Valley outshot the Broncos 16-8.

Gianmarco Donnini, Ruben Jimenez, Kainan Dos Santos and Peter Iacovou each scored for Missouri Valley, which advances to the final site.

Hastings, which had advanced after its first match was called a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols, finishes 11-4-1.

Bellevue and Hastings advance to second round at NAIA Tournament
NCAA limits College World Series attendance to 50% capacity
UNO to offer men's swimming beginning in 2021-22
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News