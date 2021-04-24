Overtime goal sends Bellevue men onward at NAIA soccer tournament; Hastings knocked out

Bellevue scored in overtime to advance at the NAIA men's soccer tournament Saturday in Olathe, Kansas.

Alvaro Capra scored the game-winner off a corner kick in the 108th minute to give the Bruins a 2-1 victory over host MidAmerica Nazarene. Bellevue (16-4-2) moves on to the May 4-10 national tournament final site in Evans, Georgia.

MidAmerica Nazarene (11-7-2) drew first blood with Rick Hovinga's goal in the eighth minute.

Bellevue scored six minutes later when Inaki Aldao headed the ball toward Oumar Sissoko, whose goal on a bicycle kick tied it.

On the game-winner, Toby Millward sent his corner kick into the box, where it bounced around before Capra tapped it in.

Bellevue, which won for the fifth straight time in opening-round matches, finished with a 22-9 advantage in shots, including 11-2 on shots on goal.

Missouri Valley 4, Hastings 0: Missouri Valley scored four goals in the first half to oust Hastings at the NAIA Tournament in Marshall, Missouri. Missouri Valley outshot the Broncos 16-8.

Gianmarco Donnini, Ruben Jimenez, Kainan Dos Santos and Peter Iacovou each scored for Missouri Valley, which advances to the final site.