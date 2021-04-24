Overtime goal sends Bellevue men onward at NAIA soccer tournament; Hastings knocked out

Bellevue scored in overtime to advance at the NAIA men's soccer tournament Saturday in Olathe, Kansas.
Alvaro Capra scored the game-winner off a corner kick in the 108th minute to give the Bruins a 2-1 victory over host MidAmerica Nazarene. Bellevue (16-4-2) moves on to the May 4-10 national tournament final site in Evans, Georgia.
MidAmerica Nazarene (11-7-2) drew first blood with Rick Hovinga's goal in the eighth minute.
Bellevue scored six minutes later when Inaki Aldao headed the ball toward Oumar Sissoko, whose goal on a bicycle kick tied it.
On the game-winner, Toby Millward sent his corner kick into the box, where it bounced around before Capra tapped it in.
Bellevue, which won for the fifth straight time in opening-round matches, finished with a 22-9 advantage in shots, including 11-2 on shots on goal.
Missouri Valley 4, Hastings 0: Missouri Valley scored four goals in the first half to oust Hastings at the NAIA Tournament in Marshall, Missouri. Missouri Valley outshot the Broncos 16-8.
Gianmarco Donnini, Ruben Jimenez, Kainan Dos Santos and Peter Iacovou each scored for Missouri Valley, which advances to the final site.
Hastings, which had advanced after its first match was called a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols, finishes 11-4-1.